Michael White found not guilty of voluntary manslaughter in Rittenhouse Square stabbing of Sean Schellenger

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Michael White, a bicycle deliveryman charged in the stabbing death of real estate developer Sean Schellenger during a traffic confrontation in the Rittenhouse Square section of Philadelphia last year, has been found not guilty of voluntary manslaughter.

White was found guilty of tampering with physical evidence. He was cleared of other charges.

Jurors have reached a verdict in the case of a bicycle deliveryman charged in the stabbing death of a real estate developer during a traffic confrontation in the Rittenhouse Square section of Philadelphia.

22-year-old Michael White is accused of fatally stabbing 37-year-old Sean Schellenger in July 2018.

White is charged with voluntary manslaughter. The jury must vote unanimously to either convict or acquit White.

The district attorney dropped a third-degree murder charge before trial, leaving only voluntary manslaughter and weapons counts, a decision strongly criticized by Schellenger's mother.

Deliberations began Wednesday afternoon, but the day wrapped with no verdict.

White, who testified in his own defense, was a courier riding his bike on Chancellor Street when he came across Schellenger, who was in his car.
The prosecution argued that White made the choice to insert himself in a traffic dispute that had nothing to do with him, and then later plunged a knife into the back of an unarmed man.

The defense maintained that White feared for his life, and that the stabbing was self- defense, after Schellenger, who had cocaine in his system and blood alcohol content more than twice the legal limit, made a racist threat and attacked White.

The jury must decide whether to convict White on voluntary manslaughter among other charges.
