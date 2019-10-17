Michael White found not guilty of voluntary manslaughter in Rittenhouse Square stabbing of Sean Schellenger

White was found guilty of tampering with physical evidence. He was cleared of other charges.
*THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. PREVIOUS STORY BELOW*
Jurors have reached a verdict in the case of a bicycle deliveryman charged in the stabbing death of a real estate developer during a traffic confrontation in the Rittenhouse Square section of Philadelphia.
The verdict is expected to be read at 1:30 p.m.
22-year-old Michael White is accused of fatally stabbing 37-year-old Sean Schellenger in July 2018.
White is charged with voluntary manslaughter. The jury must vote unanimously to either convict or acquit White.
The district attorney dropped a third-degree murder charge before trial, leaving only voluntary manslaughter and weapons counts, a decision strongly criticized by Schellenger's mother.
Deliberations began Wednesday afternoon, but the day wrapped with no verdict.
White, who testified in his own defense, was a courier riding his bike on Chancellor Street when he came across Schellenger, who was in his car.
The prosecution argued that White made the choice to insert himself in a traffic dispute that had nothing to do with him, and then later plunged a knife into the back of an unarmed man.
The defense maintained that White feared for his life, and that the stabbing was self- defense, after Schellenger, who had cocaine in his system and blood alcohol content more than twice the legal limit, made a racist threat and attacked White.
The jury must decide whether to convict White on voluntary manslaughter among other charges.