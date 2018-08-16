Families of firefighters killed battling Wilmington blaze file lawsuit

EMBED </>More Videos

Families of firefighters killed battling Wilmington blaze file lawsuit: as seen on Action News at 4 p.m., August 16, 2018

The families of three Wilmington firefighters killed while battling a fire two years ago are suing the city.

The federal lawsuit filed Thursday claims a city policy is to blame.

At issue is the use of a rolling bypass, which takes a fire engine out of service during shifts to save on overtime costs.

The engines are what carry hoses and extra water.

The firefighters died in September 2016 after responding to a fire in Canby Park.

In a statement, Mayor Mike Purzycki says the city is already financially supporting the victims' families.

Purzycki said the lawsuit is an attempt to get even more money from the city and that Wilmington will aggressively fight it in court.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
delaware newslawsuitfirefighter killedfire
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man killed in East Oak Lane trench collapse
Bodies of pregnant Colorado woman, 2 daughters likely found
Shark expert says not to worry about local swimming
Aretha Franklin, Queen of Soul, dies at age 76
Aretha Franklin's most iconic songs
Police identify suspect sought in SEPTA station stabbing
Vatican condemns sexual abuse by priests detailed in Pa. grand jury report
2 thyroid medications recalled over ingredient concerns
Show More
Gov. Wolf tours Delco areas impacted by flooding
NJ high school principal installs laundry room to fight bullying
Woman killed on front porch of family member's West Phila. home
Prosecutors: Trucker found with $5.1 million in marijuana
Family located of boy found in Upper Darby
More News