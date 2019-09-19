Family & Parenting

Lucky baby comes into world on 9/19/19 at 9:19 measuring 19 inches long

MAINE -- A baby born in Maine on Thursday is starting off her life with a lot of luck.

Madison Smithgall was born at 9:19 a.m. on Sept. 19, 2019. Or, 09/19/19.

And her palindrome birthday doesn't stop there. Doctors measured her to be 19 inches long.

Her parents say they are thrilled to have such a lucky baby girl.

"The doctor asked one of the nurses 'hey what time is it?' And they were like it's 9:18 right now and then her head ended up popping out just before it was 9:20 so it was 9:19 in the morning right when she came out," said the baby's father, Andrew Smithgall.

Madison joins the ranks of other babies also born on palindrome days, including a Missouri baby who came into the world at 7:11 p.m. on July 11, weighing 1 pounds, 11 ounces, and a Tennesse girl with several links to 09/11.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingmainewhat's trendingparentingbuzzworthybabybabiesu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AMBER ALERT: Reward grows to $35K for missing N.J. girl
Global Climate Strike: Protesters march through Philadelphia streets
SUV drives through Chicago-area mall, crashes into store; 1 in custody
First case of EEE found in Atlantic County, N.J. resident
Wawa wins another bid for liquor license in Delaware County, Pa.
Drexel, Tower win bid to buy St. Christopher's Hospital for Children
Patriots release Antonio Brown in wake of allegations
Show More
Shots fired near Chester school hours after 2 students were fired on
Multi-vehicle crash causing delays on Kelly Drive
Philly officer's 'Jeopardy' wager honors Eagles Super Bowl win
Walmart to stop selling e-cigarettes in US stores
Man sentenced for sexually assaulting girl at Philadelphia hotel
More TOP STORIES News