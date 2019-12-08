4-month-old baby can't contain her joy when mom turns on her hearing aids: CUTE VIDEO

ENGLAND -- There are some moments you just have to see - like when a baby, born deaf, wakes up to the sound of her mother's voice.Four-month-old Georgina is lighting up social media with that adorable smile.Their sweet conversation that has gone viral went like this:Ok, so just turned your hearing on. Can you say hello to everybody?Hi!That's a very loud hello!Georgina was diagnosed as severely deaf in September and wears a hearing aid in each ear to amplify sound.Her dad posted this video on Twitter with the message, "When our daughter's new hearing aids are turned on in the morning. #HappyBaby."The video has more than 700,000 views and nearly 50,000 likes.