'Beer & Braids' event brings fathers, daughters together in Delaware County

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. (WPVI) -- There's something about grown men trying to braid hair that makes you chuckle.

Dave Panczner of Newtown said, "When I do it she usually cries."

But it's pretty amazing what a little instruction and a few cold ones can do.

Just ask Kevin Basquill. He attended the annual Beers and Braids father-daughter date night last year at Blush Salon in Newtown Square.

Monday night was another installment.

He said, "Once and a while they ask for me over their mom to do it now."

Michele Quinn owns the salon. She says first dads really do learn some hair braiding skills.

This year's theme was "stunner styles."

Quinn said, "We're doing braids, fun colors, adding scrunchies and hair accessories."

She said second, "It ultimately, at the end of the day, whether the dad learns or not, it's a night to remember for daughters and dads.

They started from the ground up with a braiding off of a board and yarn.

The result was a pleasant surprise.

One after said, "Now I know the fish tale, maybe I'll do the fish tale a little bit more."

The evening wrapped up with a show and tell on the red carpet and a few dance moves.
