Delaware state employees to receive 12 weeks paid parental leave

Delaware state employees will soon be able to get 12 weeks of paid leave after the birth of a child.
Governor John Carney is expected to sign the bill into law Saturday.
It will allow state government and school district employees to use up to 12 weeks of paid leave if they have a baby.
It also applies to parents who adopt a child younger than six.
Employees must work with the state for a year to be eligible.
