Family & Parenting

Fisher-Price recalling 71,000 inclined sleeper accessories due to infant death risk

NEW YORK -- Fisher-Price has recalled 71,000 inclined sleeper accessories because infants can roll from their backs to their stomachs on inclined sleep products, risking injury or death.

There have been no reported injuries or deaths related to the sleeper accessory with Fisher-Price's Ultra-Lite Day & Night Play Yards, but more than 30 infant fatalities have been reported on other, similarly inclined sleep products including the Fisher-Price Rock 'n Play Sleeper.

A government consumer protection agency said that consumers should immediately stop using the inclined sleeper and contact Fisher-Price for a refund or voucher.

The Fisher-Price play yard involved in the recall includes model numbers CBV60, CHP86, CHR06, CJK24 and DJD11.

Consumers can go to www.service.mattel.com and click on "Recalls & Safety Alerts" or call 800-432-5437 during regular business hours for more information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingbabiesfamilyrecallinfant deathstoysconsumersleep
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hahnemann employees rally to save hospital from closing
Ocean City beachgoers upset over Frenchy's umbrellas
Woman critical following hit and run on Roosevelt Blvd.
Woman to remain jailed in identical twin sister's slaying
Supreme Court blocks census citizenship question for now
Supreme Court won't block districts drawn for partisan gain
Police officer hits pedestrian while responding to call
Show More
Students make business out of creating healthy food
AccuWeather: Blazing Sun, Hot Afternoon Temperatures Today
Free HIV tests for National HIV Testing Day
12-year-old contracts rare flesh-eating bacteria on vacation to Florida beach
Treasury's watchdog to look into Tubman $20 bill delay
More TOP STORIES News