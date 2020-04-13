Family & Parenting

Free 6abc printable activities for kids to do at home

By Troy Bauer

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Being cooped up at home for long periods of time is not only tough for you, but especially for your children. There are never enough ways to stay occupied.

We understand the struggle and want to help.

Here are some fun activities we've created for you and your children to do at home. Simply download and print the sheets below and let your creativity flow!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD.

We'd love to see your work and encourage you to share with us using #6abcStayHome.

We will get through this... and hopefully these activities will make it a little easier! Have fun!
