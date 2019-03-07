Family & Parenting

Gender reveal party ends in mixed emotions

Oh boy! This Riverside, California gender reveal party ended with some hilarious and mixed emotions.

Ana Paulina Limon's husband and son jumped with joy when they saw their home would have another male joining the clan.

Limon, herself, was not as excited. She hoped for a "nice, calm little girl." This after their first son, Bam, was proving to be quite the handful.

The one person who took the reveal the hardest was Limon's niece. Little Savi was hoping her cousin would be a gal friend. When that didn't turn out, she burst into tears.

She later told her aunt, "It could still be a girl."

Limon went out on Instagram to clarify why she wanted a girl, " Please don't take this like I'm unhappy with a boy, just really wanted a girl so this could be our last child!"
