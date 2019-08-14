Family & Parenting

Happy couple matches outfits for seven decades

PLUMAS LAKE, California (WPVI) -- Meet Francis and Rosemary Klontz, a California couple that has been going strong for nearly 70 years.

They say the secret to their happy marriage is their love of music and their matching outfits!

"Well, my mother got us matching shirts when we were in high school. I picked them out, and so we've matched ever since!" Rosemary told KOVR-TV.

Every note the "Singing Chaplains" perform and every outfit they wear is perfectly harmonized. The couple sings at their local church, hospitals, and even just around the house.

The pitch-perfect match first met in Junior High in Auburn, Washington.

"And I thought she was the cutest little thing," Francis said. "By the time we were seniors, we started going together."

Married for 68 years next month, Francis knows the phrase "happy wife, happy life" all too well. He lets his bride of more than half a century pick his outfits every day.

"She just lays it out for me, and I don't have to worry about a thing!" Francis explained.
