FAMILY & PARENTING

Need help getting your kid to bed? You can call Mickey Mouse and friends to help

EMBED </>More Videos

Here are cool things you may not have known about the famous animated character. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

If you're the parent of a young Disney fan who has trouble going to bed, we have good news for you. For a limited time, you can call the Disney Store's ''Sleep Shop Hotline'' for a special message from Mickey Mouse and his friends.


The hotline, which will run through the end of August, has messages from five iconic Disney characters: Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck and Goofy.

PHOTOS: Mickey Mouse's look through the years




Among the messages is a story from Goofy about his day and a question from Minnie Mouse about whether your child brushed their teeth, according to ABC News.

The hotline is toll-free but standard charges apply for cell phones. The hotline is limited to one message per call.

To hear the messages, call 1-877-7-MICKEY.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familydisneymickey mousefeel goodparentingMinnie Mousechildrensleep
Related
Minnie Mouse receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Happy Birthday, Mickey Mouse!
5 extraordinary facts about Walt Disney
FAMILY & PARENTING
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
Dad walks son to kindergarten in 2004, to college in 2017
Heroic mother sacrifices herself to save children from apartment fire in China
This mom is thrilled to be sending her kids back to school
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
2 police officers ambushed and shot in Camden
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
Vigil held for 7-year-old girl killed by her father
Police officer charged after shooting man near Dorney Park
2 dead in apparent murder-suicide at Newark home
2 teenagers injured in double shooting in Overbrook
Porch partially collapses in Strawberry Mansion
Stolen vehicle and baby located in West Philadelphia
Show More
Family speaks out after girl killed in Manayunk murder-suicide
Commissioner: Deadly police-involved shooting a tragedy
Kevin Hart gives $600,000 to scholarship fund
Man shot and killed inside Wissinoming home
Police investigate several burglaries in Lower Merion
More News