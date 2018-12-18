FAMILY & PARENTING

Identical twin sisters deliver babies just hours apart on their birthday

EMBED </>More Videos

Michelle Charlesworth shares the story of identical twin sisters who both gave birth on their birthday.

By
NEW YORK (WPVI) --
Two identical twin sisters celebrated their birthday last week by each welcoming new additions to their families hours apart.

WABC-TV reports, Crystal Rothman and Pearl Yeung, 34, each gave birth to their first child on their birthday, December 9, just seven hours apart.

The sisters knew that they might deliver within the same week, but when one sister's water broke on December 8, things got really interesting the next day, their birthday.



Crystal gave birth to Sydney Isabel Rothman at 2:45 a.m. at Stamford Hospital in Connecticut.

Pearl then gave birth to Oliver Theodore Kuang over 6 hours later at 9:13 a.m. at New York Presbyterian Hospital.

Crystal and Pearl communicated and checked in on each other throughout their deliveries through video chat.

Both moms and babies are doing well as their families cannot believe how blessed they are this holiday season.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familytwinssiblingsbirthbaby deliverybabiesfamilyu.s. & worldNew York CityConnecticut
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Nursing home runs 'Adopt a Grandparent' program
Mother reunites with daughter she thought had died 69 years earlier
Do moms share more of the holiday to-do list burden?
FYI Philly's 2018 Holiday Gift Guide
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Eagles playoff chances: Panthers lose, 1 step closer to Wild Card
Suspect charged in murder of mother near newborn daughter
Man in alleged GoFundMe scam facing jail on traffic charges
Man with sword surrenders after Strawberry Mansion standoff
6-month-old baby found floating face up in pond; father charged
'Fresh Prince' star sues maker of Fortnite over 'Carlton Dance'
Trump Foundation to dissolve, donate assets amid NY lawsuit
Judge to Michael Flynn: 'Arguably, you sold your country out'
Show More
Volunteers build ramp for 2-year-old paralyzed in Mays Landing crash
Philadelphia records most homicides in over a decade
Woman, friend slashed after trying to pet dog on bus
Trump administration moves to ban bump stocks
Vigil for mother murdered in front of newborn daughter
More News