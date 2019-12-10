Military mom returns home, surprises 12-year-old daughter at Mullica Township Middle School

MULLICA TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- They say there's no place like home for the holidays, and it was truly a special moment for an Elwood, New Jersey girl who was surprised by her mother who returned home from deployment overseas.The emotional moment happened while 12-year-old Hailey Allen was attending an assembly at Mullica Township Middle School on Tuesday.It was a roar of applause from the school after Hailey turned around to see her mother, Sergeant Lia Cater, back home after being deployed for 11 months with the New Jersey National Guard.They wiped tears and could barely be pulled apart.Ironically, Hailey was wearing her mother's command shirt for Tuesday's surprise.