Family & Parenting

Military mom returns home, surprises 12-year-old daughter at Mullica Township Middle School

MULLICA TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- They say there's no place like home for the holidays, and it was truly a special moment for an Elwood, New Jersey girl who was surprised by her mother who returned home from deployment overseas.

The emotional moment happened while 12-year-old Hailey Allen was attending an assembly at Mullica Township Middle School on Tuesday.



It was a roar of applause from the school after Hailey turned around to see her mother, Sergeant Lia Cater, back home after being deployed for 11 months with the New Jersey National Guard.

They wiped tears and could barely be pulled apart.

Ironically, Hailey was wearing her mother's command shirt for Tuesday's surprise.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingatlantic countysoldier surprise
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Officer among 6 killed in NJ shooting, standoff; Suspects dead
Fmr. Kennett Township official charged with embezzling more than $3M
2 charged after fatal stabbing in Camden park
Carson Wentz shoots at footballs in baby gender reveal video
Phillies agree to 1-year deal with SS Didi Gregorius, source says
AccuWeather: Early Morning Light Snow, Then Sunny and Chilly
Show More
State police trooper shot in northern Pennsylvania
Woman shot outside of West Philadelphia day care center identified
Philly man calling for 'revolution' against porch pirates, police disapprove
NJ students, teachers rally in Trenton to protest education cuts
'We must act:' Trump impeachment charges unveiled by Dems
More TOP STORIES News