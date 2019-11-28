Military Reunion: Army staff sergeant surprises son on court during 76ers game

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was quite the surprise for a 12-year-old boy attending the Sixers game on Wednesday night.During a timeout in the first quarter of the 76ers-Kings game, Philadelphia native Staff Sergeant Ivan Thomas surprised his 12-year-old son at the Wells Fargo Center.Ivan thought he was representing his father during the Toyota Military Salute of the Game. Instead, his dad was waiting with mascot Franklin on the other side of the court.It's been 18 months since Ivan has last seen his father.Staff Sergeant Ivan Thomas most recently deployed to Osan Air Force Base in South Korea.Ivan, whose favorite holiday is Thanksgiving, was just 4 years old when his father began deploying overseas. His father now plans to retire from active duty.