Philadelphia 76ers

Military Reunion: Army staff sergeant surprises son on court during 76ers game

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was quite the surprise for a 12-year-old boy attending the Sixers game on Wednesday night.

During a timeout in the first quarter of the 76ers-Kings game, Philadelphia native Staff Sergeant Ivan Thomas surprised his 12-year-old son at the Wells Fargo Center.

Ivan thought he was representing his father during the Toyota Military Salute of the Game. Instead, his dad was waiting with mascot Franklin on the other side of the court.

It's been 18 months since Ivan has last seen his father.

Staff Sergeant Ivan Thomas most recently deployed to Osan Air Force Base in South Korea.

Ivan, whose favorite holiday is Thanksgiving, was just 4 years old when his father began deploying overseas. His father now plans to retire from active duty.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsphiladelphiaaction news sportsphiladelphia 76erssurprise
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PHILADELPHIA 76ERS
Anthony Davis, the Lakers and the state of NBA superstar trade demands
New Australian Boomers basketball coach Brett Brown focused on Philadelphia Sixers first
Kings, 76ers looking to find their clutch game
Joel Embiid held scoreless for 1st time in career as Raptors beat 76ers 101-96
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Port Richmond fire leaves 7 hurt, including 4 children
Police: Man shoots self, 9-year-old son while cleaning gun
Accused gunman in N.J. football shooting appears in court
Grandma who texted wrong teen shares 4th Thanksgiving with him
New Jersey hospital mistakenly gives kidney transplant to wrong person
Holiday travel hits Philadelphia International Airport
Show More
Finishing touches underway for 100th 6ABC Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade
AccuWeather: Wind Advisory Tonight and Thanksgiving Day
16-year-old in critical condition following shooting in Kensington
'Movember' mustaches helping raise awareness for men's health
Sneak Peek: Look inside the first new Toys 'R' Us in NJ
More TOP STORIES News