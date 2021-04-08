Action News Morning Moms

Morning Moms: Workout class in Ridley Park has something for everyone

EMBED <>More Videos

Mom and kids workout class has something for everyone

RIDLEY PARK, Pennsylvania -- We don't have just one "Morning Mom" today; we have a whole class!

We're talking about the Mom and Kid Workout Class with Empower Training in Ridley Park, Delaware County.

Kerri Ricker runs mobile, outdoor workouts during the pandemic.

For this class, she takes the moms through a circuit workout, while another trainer oversees the kids class next to them.

The moms love the idea.

"Having the option of working out together, not only set a good example for (my son) to see me working out and having fun, but giving him the option to work out, too, and now he loves coming here," Missy Friel of Milmont Park, Pa. said.

Ricker started the class when things were shut down and parents were complaining that their kids were just hanging around inside playing video games.

"It's just to show how important exercise is physically, and I think we saw in the last year also how important it is for our mental health, as well," Ricker said.

The class is mostly parents, but Ricker says there are aunts and uncles too, with some people bringing along their nieces and nephews.

Attention Morning Moms & Dads - share your videos and stories with us!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingridley park boroughfeel goodaction news morning moms
ACTION NEWS MORNING MOMS
Mom with '112 children' shares her COVID-19 pandemic story
NJ blogger, social worker helping other moms
Bucks Co. mother shares parenting hacks for pandemic living
West Chester mom keeps busy with law firm, 3 kids
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly police officer shot during traffic stop; suspect killed
Investigation into SEPTA's safety record reveals alarming trend
Biden to unveil actions on guns, including new ATF boss
Massive fire destroys NJ apartment complex; 4 firefighters hurt
Women's lacrosse team at UD suspended after COVID violation
Bohm, Realmuto hit 3-run homers, Phillies beat Mets 8-2
Shaq pays off man's engagement ring debt
Show More
Students, staff cheer cafeteria manager who passed US citizenship test
Best Buy launches $200 membership program to fight Amazon
State of the Oscars: Diverse field highlights Academy Awards race
Former police officer accused of sexual abuse while working as D.A.R.E officer
NJ assemblyman wants to place mobile COVID units on boardwalks
More TOP STORIES News