Action News Morning Moms

Morning Moms: Montgomery County business owner creates pods for employees and their kids

By
AMBLER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- In today's "Morning Moms," every day is now Bring Your Child to Work Day for the moms at a local business in Montgomery County.

And the owner of Second Spark in Ambler says it's been a win-win.

Julie Kenney wanted to create a safe pod-like environment for her employees, and her plans were quickly repeated for their children once schools started going remote this fall.

While the parents are busy juggling clients at the health care marketing firm, their children are also in the office, busy getting an education.

Julie, mom to 6-year-old Cora and 10-year-old Colton, was able to hire a teacher to come to the office daily, creating a pandemic pod.

RELATED: Morning Moms - Send us your submissions

Beth Saverio now watches over Julie's two kids, along with Jake and Emerson.

Some of the kids are in different grades, so Beth not only helps them take classes virtually, she's also providing hands-on assistance.

And Beth gets extra credit for going above and beyond.

She has taken the children on trips to the playground, taught them pottery classes, and gotten creative for art, having them make signs for local businesses and the police station.

While Beth is keeping the kids on track, Julie's employees are able to focus on work.

Julie says it's been a success and she hopes other businesses consider offering learning pods for other working parents.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingphiladelphiaaction news morning momsfeel good
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACTION NEWS MORNING MOMS
Morning Moms: Pledge to keep things going
Morning Moms: Teacher tires out baby before class
Morning Moms: Just keep rolling
Morning Moms: Teaching a pod of kids while continuing learning
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID resurgence causing issues at 911 call center
Pa. COVID updates: Montco schools might go all-virtual
New COVID-19 restrictions begin in NJ today
Few legal wins so far as Trump team hunts for proof of fraud
As COVID cases rise, no need to stockpile supplies: Expert
Biden moves forward without help from Trump's intel team
Philly-area students should go virtual starting next week, CHOP PolicyLab says
Show More
AccuWeather: Morning Rain, Drier But Cooler This Afternoon
See the full list of 2020 CMA Awards winners
Family mourning loss of Philadelphia Tuskegee Airman
Firefighters respond to smoke at Denzel Washington's LA home
Eagles get back to business after focusing on 'little things' during bye week
More TOP STORIES News