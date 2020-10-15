Action News Morning Moms

Morning Moms: Lisa McLaughlin found things are more fun when everyone joins

DOWNINGTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Lisa McLaughlin has found the perfect balance during this pandemic.

She is letting her three children be together, even during virtual learning.

In the beginning, when 9-year-old Chase and 6-year-old Keegan were logging into remote class at Brandywine Wallace Elementary School in Downingtown, their little sister wanted to be a part. So Lisa embraced it.

She now lets 4-year-old Brooke to be in the room with her brothers, where she even gets to play dress up.

Brooke also gets to take part in "recess," which consists of backyard wiffle ball with the neighborhood boys.

Lisa also credits the amazing teachers for all their support.

