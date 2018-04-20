FAMILY & PARENTING

Mother-to-be sparks Twitter debate over the gift of 'no thank-you notes'

A single tweet from a California mother-to-be certainly sparked a debate, but it may have also sparked a baby shower movement.

Last weekend, 32-year-old writer Laura Turner took to social media with a story about her baby shower.

She said before she started opening her presents, her friend turned and asked, "Can we give you the gift of no thank you notes?"

Turner said everyone gasped and she practically died of excitement.

That tweet soon spread, with thousands praising the idea, saying so many new moms have enough on their plates without worrying about those obligatory thank you notes -- or the guilt that comes with not sending them.

Many more disagreed, arguing that we're losing the art of gratitude.

As for Turner, she says she won't fully give up the practice of writing notes, but admits, in this particular instance it was the best gift she got.

