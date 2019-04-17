'Daddy!' South Jersey girl gets her wish: a surprise reunion from Navy dad

MAYS LANDING, N.J. (WPVI) -- For the past 10 months, a South Jersey kindergartner has been wishing for one thing: a reunion with her Navy dad.On Tuesday, that wish came true.Ava Skyy, 5, shouted "Daddy!" and jumped into her father's arms after he surprised her at Saint Vincent de Paul Regional School in Mays Landing, New Jersey.Ava's dad, Navy Gunner's Mate Second Class Frank Lockett, has been deployed in the Middle East since June.Though the little girl was obviously thrilled to see her dad, she wasn't so sure about changing up her routine.When Lockett asked if she wanted to go home early or stay for after-school, Ava said without hesitation that she wanted to stay for after-school!Fortunately, the military dad took the snub in stride and laughed.Before leaving, Lockett thanked Ava's class for sending care packages while he was away with a round of high-fives.