Family & Parenting

'Daddy!' South Jersey girl gets her wish: a surprise reunion from Navy dad

By Jessica Gonzalez
MAYS LANDING, N.J. (WPVI) -- For the past 10 months, a South Jersey kindergartner has been wishing for one thing: a reunion with her Navy dad.

On Tuesday, that wish came true.

Ava Skyy, 5, shouted "Daddy!" and jumped into her father's arms after he surprised her at Saint Vincent de Paul Regional School in Mays Landing, New Jersey.

Ava's dad, Navy Gunner's Mate Second Class Frank Lockett, has been deployed in the Middle East since June.

Though the little girl was obviously thrilled to see her dad, she wasn't so sure about changing up her routine.

When Lockett asked if she wanted to go home early or stay for after-school, Ava said without hesitation that she wanted to stay for after-school!

Fortunately, the military dad took the snub in stride and laughed.

Before leaving, Lockett thanked Ava's class for sending care packages while he was away with a round of high-fives.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingnew jersey newsnavymilitary
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Show More
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
South Street businesses close early on weekends to help curb crowds
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
More TOP STORIES News