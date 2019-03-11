Family & Parenting

Navy father surprises wife, 2 daughters at dance practice in Montgomery County

EMBED <>More Videos

Navy father surprises wife, 2 daughters at dance practice. Trish Hartman has more on Action News at 6 p.m. on March 10, 2019.

By
HATBORO, Pa. (WPVI) -- It's a moment that never gets old.

On Sunday in Montgomery County, a member of the Navy decided to surprise his wife and daughters at dance practice.

His daughters, ages 4 and 6, had no idea. They thought they were here for class. But then under the guise of a surprise for his older daughter's birthday coming up on Tuesday, Petty Officer First Class Todd Simmons came in to hug his daughters for the first time since October 2017.

"It's great. They're definitely a lot bigger. My youngest one is a lot taller," Simmons tells Action News.

"This has been one of the hardest times that he has been gone. It's indescribable," says Simmons' wife, Ashleigh.

His daughter, Emaleigh said the surprise was "exciting."

"I was just super excited for my girls. They had no idea and it was so hard to keep this quiet," said Ashleigh.

Simmons will be home until March 28.

He'll get to see his girls dance in a competition while he's home, lots of family time, then he's back overseas for another nine months.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
family & parentingnavy
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Pennsylvania man claims he found R. Kelly tape abusing girls
Video allegedly shows NJ Transit officer dragging man
Police: 2 men steal car with child in backseat in West Philadelphia
8 Americans among 157 people killed in Ethiopian Airlines crash
Police: Suspect chokes man for singing Christmas songs
Video shows off-duty Denver officer knocking handcuffed man unconscious
SEPTA police strike moves into its fifth day
Show More
Embiid drops 33 points, lifts 76ers past Pacers in return to action
Police: Mother, 2 children struck in West Philadelphia
No winner Saturday brings Powerball jackpot to $448 million
AccuWeather: Sunshine and Gusty Winds Monday
Man arrested for shooting his mother in South Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News