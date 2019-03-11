Navy father surprises wife, 2 daughters at dance practice in Montgomery County

HATBORO, Pa. (WPVI) -- It's a moment that never gets old.On Sunday in Montgomery County, a member of the Navy decided to surprise his wife and daughters at dance practice.His daughters, ages 4 and 6, had no idea. They thought they were here for class. But then under the guise of a surprise for his older daughter's birthday coming up on Tuesday, Petty Officer First Class Todd Simmons came in to hug his daughters for the first time since October 2017."It's great. They're definitely a lot bigger. My youngest one is a lot taller," Simmons tells Action News."This has been one of the hardest times that he has been gone. It's indescribable," says Simmons' wife, Ashleigh.His daughter, Emaleigh said the surprise was "exciting.""I was just super excited for my girls. They had no idea and it was so hard to keep this quiet," said Ashleigh.Simmons will be home until March 28.He'll get to see his girls dance in a competition while he's home, lots of family time, then he's back overseas for another nine months.