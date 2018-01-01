FAMILY & PARENTING

North Carolina mother with rare eye cancer gives birth to healthy twins

Jessica holding her new twins, Piper and Mason (Credit: Updates on Jessica Facebook page)

HUNTERSVILLE, North Carolina --
A North Carolina woman who suffers from a rare form of eye cancer announced Friday that she gave birth to two cancer-free twins.

According to WWAY, Jessica Boesmiller works at the YMCA in Cornelius and her husband Mark is a Charlotte and Cornelius firefighter.

During the eighth month of her pregnancy, she began having blurry vision, which she initially thought was related to her pregnancy.

But after a trip to the doctor, she was diagnosed with ocular melanoma - an eye cancer so rare that only about 2,000 people are diagnosed in the United States each year.

However, doctors said there is a concentrated number of cases showing up in her area.
Boesmiller decided to have the cancerous eye removed in the interest of keeping her then unborn babies as healthy as possible and to try to prevent the cancer from spreading.

On Friday, the new mom wrote on a public Facebook page that her newborns are "negative for this evilness that is called cancer."


Piper, Mason, and Boesmiller are doing great and the mom said she feels, "blessed joy and thankfulness."

----------

Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
familycancerbabynorth carolina newsNorth Carolina
FAMILY & PARENTING
Ailing father still manages to 'walk' daughter down aisle
Boy shares parents' baby news on day he's adopted
Three siblings become doctors
4-year-old boy calls 911 after grandmother stops breathing
Military dad surprises family during baseball game in Cleveland
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Show More
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
More News