New Jersey couple celebrates 75 years of marriage

MAGNOLIA, N.J. (WPVI) --A couple in New Jersey just celebrated an amazing milestone -- 75 years of marriage!
Paul and Gladys Brosius of Magnolia got married on September 4th, 1983.
Paul, who is now 97-years-old, says he first met now 93-year-old Gladys on a blind date and continued to ask her out on more dates.
The two agree that working through hard times together helped keep them together.
The couple has eight grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren with another on the way.
