New Jersey couple celebrates 75 years of marriage

A couple in New Jersey just celebrated an amazing milestone -- 75 years of marriage!Paul and Gladys Brosius of Magnolia got married on September 4th, 1983.Paul, who is now 97-years-old, says he first met now 93-year-old Gladys on a blind date and continued to ask her out on more dates.The two agree that working through hard times together helped keep them together.The couple has eight grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren with another on the way.------