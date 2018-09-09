FAMILY & PARENTING

New Jersey couple celebrates 75 years of marriage

EMBED </>More Videos

New Jersey couple celebrates 75 years of marriage. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 7 a.m. on September 9, 2018.

MAGNOLIA, N.J. (WPVI) --
A couple in New Jersey just celebrated an amazing milestone -- 75 years of marriage!

Paul and Gladys Brosius of Magnolia got married on September 4th, 1983.

Paul, who is now 97-years-old, says he first met now 93-year-old Gladys on a blind date and continued to ask her out on more dates.

The two agree that working through hard times together helped keep them together.

The couple has eight grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren with another on the way.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familynew jersey newsmarriagelove
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
California officer adopts baby of homeless woman he met on patrol
Co-workers discover they are actually father and son
Girl learning she's being adopted will bring tears to your eyes
Police department welcomes eight babies within months
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Florence expected to become hurricane, head to southeast US
AccuWeather: Rain, Heavy At Times
House partially collapses in city's Mantua section
2 hospitalized after car hits utility pole in Monroe Township
Van towing trailer flips onto side, spills contents across I-295
DA: Bucks Co. man killed girlfriend, directed police to her body
Police: Man accidentally shot self while fleeing officers in Delco
Upper Perk H.S. closed next week due to mold, moisture
Show More
Police: Checkers worker assaulted woman with hot grease
Police respond to barricade situation in Kensington
Motorcyclist killed in Bucks County crash
'I don't cheat to win': Serena Williams spars with umpire over penalty
Nike sales climb amid Kaepernick campaign: Report
More News