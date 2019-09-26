NJ teen's wish granted, becomes Las Vegas police officer for the day

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5106217" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> WHERE DREAMS COME TRUE: Makaela Tilghman, a student at Overbrook School for the Blind, is going to Disney World! The Make-A-Wish foundation surprised her with decorations, goodies,

WEST DEPTFORD, N.J. -- Riley Carter's wish is coming true.With an official police escort, he hopped in a limo and zoomed to the Philadelphia Airport. There, he is flying to Las Vegas to become a police officer for the day.This has been his wish ever since witnessing the law enforcement response to the tragic Las Vegas shooting that occurred on October 1, 2017.Make-A-Wish New Jersey has partnered with their Southern Nevada counterparts to make Riley's wish come true.Upon arrival, he will spend a day with the Northwest Area Command as an honorary police officer. He will be proudly wearing a vest, driving in a police car, meeting with officials, exploring a helicopter, spending time with K-9s, and more.