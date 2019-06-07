New Jersey woman celebrates 110th birthday with family party, call from governor

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- Mary Gibson was born when William Howard Taft was president, back on June 6, 1909.The New Jersey resident celebrated her 110th birthday Thursday, making her a member of the group lovingly known as supercentenarians.And all sorts of well-known people sent Mary their well-wishes.She let her daughters have the honor of blowing out the candles at her party, held at Peace Care in Jersey City, where she has lived since she was 104.She's been -- and still is -- in good shape."She said, 'Walking is good for you,'" daughter Loretta Lee said. "She always walked and she always made us walk."And she always makes time for her bestie, Lucy Johnson, known as Miss Lucy, a kid to Mary at the age of 100."I think she's wonderful, I really do," Johnson said. "I see her every day, and I talk with her every day."Mary says she has no secrets to long life to share, but her girls say she always ate and fed her four kids healthy meals -- and she exercised as long as they can remember.She also has a loving family that cares deeply for her, including 12 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren."We have monthly birthday parties where we recognize everyone's birthday, and she never misses one," Peace Care Administrator Thomas Sheehy said.And she received a special call, with happy birthday wishes coming from Governor Phil Murphy.Happy birthday Mary!