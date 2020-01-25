Family & Parenting

Family photo album accidentally dropped off at Goodwill reunited with owners

By Rebeccah Hendrickson
GLEN MILLS, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- After it accidentally ended up in a donation box, a photo album found at the Goodwill in Chadds Ford is back in possession of its rightful owners, Frank and Nancy Yocum.

The Yocums just moved to Maris Grove, a retirement community in Glen Mills, last week. They say the album ended up in the wrong box.

"Everything was getting mixed up because we had so many boxes," explained Nancy Yocum.

Wendi Shaw was shopping at Goodwill when she came across the album and spent $3 to buy it. With the help of Facebook, Action News helped reunite the album with the Yocums.

Once a friend on Facebook recognized the Yocums, she told us their granddaughter actually works on the Action News Digital Team! In fact, Justine Palis was the one who posted the story to Facebook for us! She said she only saw pictures of her grandparent's friends and didn't recognize them from over 20 years ago.

As a thank you to Shaw for returning the album, Frank Yocum tried to repay her the $3. She laughed and declined.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingglen millsphotosfamilyphilly proud
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: A Soaking Rain Saturday
Police looking for suspect who robbed bank and deli in Center City
Youth services employee faces human trafficking charges
Car slams through storefront at Northeast Philly strip mall
McClure Elementary to remain closed for a few days
At least 1 injured in Vineland crash
Lehigh Co. 911 center workers lose jobs after sharing NYE toast
Show More
First appearance for next Archbishop of Archdiocese of Philadelphia
Good Samaritan hit by vehicle after saving mom, kids on bridge
LIVE: Senate impeachment trial of Pres. Trump
Coronavirus outbreak: 2nd US case confirmed in Chicago
Coronavirus kills 41, sickens 900+ as China shuts down more cities
More TOP STORIES News