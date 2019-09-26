Remembering Karen's mom: Kathryn Rogers passes away at 90 after battle with Alzheimer's disease

Karen Rogers' mother passed away this week at the age of 90 after a battle with Alzheimer's disease.
Kathryn Rogers was a mother of 10, a grandmother of 23, and great-grandmother of nine.
Karen said her mom faced her battle with Alzherimer's with dignity and humor.
"Up until the very end, she was compassionate, always helping the others in her assisted living facility. Often whispering, 'These poor people are so old!'" Karen recalled.
It was in February of 2017 when Karen presented a special report on her mother and the struggles of caring for someone with the debilitating disease.
In the report, Karen spoke about the special connection her kids had with her mother:
My kids really have a special way of reaching my mom. On one particularly rough day, my oldest just broke out into song, and we recorded it.
I've watched that video a thousand times, and it's the face of my mom at the end that gives me peace.
I've watched that video a thousand times, and it's the face of my mom at the end that gives me peace.
Karen said that for 90 years her mother "showed us what it means to live by your values."
"She was so tiny, but make no mistake about it, she was the strongest, bravest person I know," Karen said.
In the final days, Karen said her mother "had such strength and fortitude."
She added, "We know that she is at peace, whole again, with her memories intact, and she is surely dancing with my father. God bless you mommy. You did God's work every day of your life and now it is time for you to rest."