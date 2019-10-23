Family & Parenting

Soccer star Alex Morgan announces she's pregnant

Alex Morgan is going to be a mom!

The U.S. women's national team co-captain announced on Twitter Wednesday afternoon that she and husband, Servando Carrasco, are expecting their first child in April 2020.

The mom-to-be posted three pictures on Twitter for the announcement. One showed Morgan holding a sign that said said "Baby Girl, April 2020."



Her caption read, "We are already in love and we haven't even met her yet. Newest member of the Carrasco family, coming soon."

Alex Morgan's pregnancy announcement comes a few months after she helped lead the U.S. women's national soccer team to victory at the Women's World Cup.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingsoccerpregnancy
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fletcher Cox allegedly uses shotgun to thwart intruder
Second suspect being questioned in death of 2-year-old girl
Family of Dulce Maria Alavez not giving up hope, plans new search
All clear given at Penn State Abington, campus reopens after possible threat
Would-be robber locked in store accused of 2nd armed robbery
Trump lifts sanctions on Turkey, says cease-fire permanent
Teen found dead near Penn State campus, fraternity suspended
Show More
Research finds rats can learn to drive, and even find it relaxing
AccuWeather: No rain until the weekend
Body cam shows officers saving baby choking on goldfish cracker
Would-be robber gets locked inside store, tries to shoot his way out
Body of missing 3-year-old Alabama girl found, 2 charged
More TOP STORIES News