FAMILY & PARENTING

Stranger finds woman's necklace containing mother's ashes lost at Deptford Mall

EMBED </>More Videos

A New Jersey woman is hoping someone spotted a sentimental necklace she lost at the Deptford Mall over the weekend.

Brandon Longo
DEPTFORD TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
A stranger has found a New Jersey woman's sentimental necklace after it had fallen off at the Deptford Mall over the weekend.

Tiffiny McKinney says her mother passed away suddenly from ovarian cancer in 2016.

McKinney wore a teardrop necklace with her mother's ashes to help keep her loved one close to her heart.

But McKinney lost the necklace at the Deptford Mall on Saturday.

"I reached up and grabbed it and noticed it wasn't there," she recalled.

But a plea on Facebook and a stranger's response is restoring her faith in humanity.

"Kimberly, I believe is her name, called me and left a voicemail that she found it on the floor at Starbucks when she went to move her chair," McKinney tells Action News.

She says she was speechless after she was contacted by the stranger.

"She then sent me a picture of the charm. I was shaking and crying I was so excited. Social media has been amazing," said McKinney. "I have had so many kind people reach out. People offering to replace the necklace for me and help me go to the mall and look."

McKinney's sister is planning to meet with the finder on Tuesday and she couldn't be more grateful.

"I really do appreciate everyone's help and kindness. I don't think without the social media firestorm it would have been reunited," McKinney says.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familynew jersey newsfamilyDeptford Township
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Girl, 13, missing since Saturday in Philly
Mom scouting date for son on college campus, police alerted
Parents share story of baby's speedy delivery in family car
Cumberland County star athlete surprised by father's homecoming
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Catholic Church names NJ clergy accused of sex abuse
High school student shot in face in Havertown, teen in custody
Police: Man dies after fight with homeowner in Roxborough
Crews battling fire at school in Bucks County
Shots fired at SEPTA's Lombard-South Station
Girl, 13, missing since Saturday in Philly
NASA declares Mars rover Opportunity dead after 15 years on the red planet
Thieves stealing tires, rims from Hondas in NE Philadelphia
Show More
Officers rescue freezing dog tied to porch, feed her McDonald's
Ted Cruz wants drug lord El Chapo to fund border wall
Phillies, Aaron Nola agree to four-year extension
Fire crews battle barn blaze in Chester County
Rare leopard photographed for the first time in more than 100 years
More News