A stranger has found a New Jersey woman's sentimental necklace after it had fallen off at the Deptford Mall over the weekend.Tiffiny McKinney says her mother passed away suddenly from ovarian cancer in 2016.McKinney wore a teardrop necklace with her mother's ashes to help keep her loved one close to her heart.But McKinney lost the necklace at the Deptford Mall on Saturday."I reached up and grabbed it and noticed it wasn't there," she recalled.But a plea on Facebook and a stranger's response is restoring her faith in humanity."Kimberly, I believe is her name, called me and left a voicemail that she found it on the floor at Starbucks when she went to move her chair," McKinney tells Action News.She says she was speechless after she was contacted by the stranger."She then sent me a picture of the charm. I was shaking and crying I was so excited. Social media has been amazing," said McKinney. "I have had so many kind people reach out. People offering to replace the necklace for me and help me go to the mall and look."McKinney's sister is planning to meet with the finder on Tuesday and she couldn't be more grateful."I really do appreciate everyone's help and kindness. I don't think without the social media firestorm it would have been reunited," McKinney says.