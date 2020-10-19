6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Celebration

Submit a video with your Thanksgiving Tradition

Are you a touch football, turkey family? Do you cook up a recipe that your great great grandmother handed down? Does your family do something no one else does?

Send us a short (30 seconds or so) video, telling us about your tradition and why it's so special. It might just make it into the 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Celebration this year (8:30 am on 6abc, Thanksgiving morning)

Use the form below.

By submitting photos to 6abc, you confirm that you have all of the necessary rights and permissions to grant us this license for its use, including the following:

  • You confirm that you took the image/video and are its copyright owner. Or you confirm that you are the copyright owner's authorized agent. In addition, you confirm that you have all of the necessary rights to grant us this license for its use.


  • You give WPVI-TV, on behalf of 6abc, non-exclusive permission to reproduce, use, and edit the image/video on all platforms, in all media (now known or hereafter developed), including, without limitation, broadcast, online, streaming, and social media, for any purpose, including, but not limited to, promotional uses, worldwide in perpetuity.


  • You give WPVI-TV, on behalf of 6abc, permission to distribute the image/video to WPVI-TV's licensees, including, but not limited to, other ABC-owned stations, affiliates, partners, assigns, and other licensees, for their use on all platforms, in all media (now known or hereafter developed), including, without limitation, broadcast, online, streaming, and social media, for any purpose, including, but not limited to, promotional uses, worldwide in perpetuity.


  • You understand that you will receive no payment or royalty for any use under this agreement; that WPVI-TV, on behalf of 6abc, is under no obligation to use, edit or distribute the material; and that you have no right to inspect or approve any use of the material.


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parenting6abc dunkin' thanksgiving day celebration
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
6ABC DUNKIN' THANKSGIVING DAY CELEBRATION
Submit a video with your Thanksgiving Tradition
RAM TRUCKS - "At-Home Viewing Experience" Thanksgiving Celebration Sweepstakes | WIN AN HDTV!
Submit the video of your Dunkin' Dance to be part of our broadcast! Plus, WIN a Dunkin' gift card!
Submit your Shoebox Parade Float photos to be part of our broadcast!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Crash causes major delays on I-95 in Tinicum Township
Pa. is ground zero for the election litigation in 2020
Our America: Living While Black
Fall COVID-19 surge has arrived in Pennsylvania, US: Experts
Trump dismisses pandemic, rips Fauci as 'disaster' in campaign call
Man arrested, charged in fatal Cheltenham hit-and-run
Santa sitting behind plexiglass shield at Philly area malls
Show More
Alaska earthquake measuring 7.5 triggers tsunami warning
Philadelphia native breaks fastest new production car world record
NJ's daily COVID-19 cases doubled in a month: Official
Fall activities that put you at high risk of COVID-19 transmission
AccuWeather: Warm Stretch, Overnight Fog
More TOP STORIES News