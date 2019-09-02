Family & Parenting

Summer winding down at the Jersey shore

By
OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- It's the last hurrah at the shore this Labor Day weekend.

In Ocean City, Mike Scanlan who owns Mike's Seafood, said his business during the summer of 2019 was fantastic thanks to great weather.

"The weather has a lot to do with it and we've had a pretty dry summer, at least dry weekends. If it did rain, it rained at night or during the week, just couldn't ask for a better summer."

Friday , Saturday and Sunday were solid beach days when it came to the weather with clear skies, warm water and low humidity.

Rip currents are expected Monday from the effects from Hurricane Dorian.

In Strathmere, friends and families reconnected on the beach.

Mish Sumichrast of New Hope looks forward to the long weekend every year.

"We get the family together down here and we eat a lot of food, we get a lot of sun and we enjoy each other's company," said Sumichrast.

In Sea Isle City, people took leisurely walks and enjoyed ice cream. Kathy Viola of University City doesn't even like to think about wrapping up the summer, she extends the holiday weekend every year.

"We don't leave until Tuesday so we beat the traffic we have an extra day from work!" she says.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingocean citylabor daynew jerseynew jersey newsfamilycommunity
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dorian intensifies to 'catastrophic' Category 5 storm as it lashes Bahamas
Collision leaves 2 officers, man hurt in Philadelphia
Philly native Kevin Hart injured in California car crash, officials say
AccuWeather: Pop Up Showers Labor Day
Sunday services held outside after massive church fire
Pedestrian hurt after hit-and-run accident in Sea Isle City: Police
Man arrested at Six Flags after police find weapons in car
Show More
Cars catch fire inside Lankenau Medical Center parking garage
Gunman in deadly Midland-Odessa shooting identified
Public warned of possible measles exposure in central Pa.
Death toll rises to 7 in Odessa shooting in West Texas
New Jersey man charged in toddler's suffocation death to remain jailed
More TOP STORIES News