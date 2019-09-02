Summer winding down at the Jersey shore

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- It's the last hurrah at the shore this Labor Day weekend.In Ocean City, Mike Scanlan who owns Mike's Seafood, said his business during the summer of 2019 was fantastic thanks to great weather."The weather has a lot to do with it and we've had a pretty dry summer, at least dry weekends. If it did rain, it rained at night or during the week, just couldn't ask for a better summer."Friday , Saturday and Sunday were solid beach days when it came to the weather with clear skies, warm water and low humidity.Rip currents are expected Monday from the effects from Hurricane Dorian.In Strathmere, friends and families reconnected on the beach.Mish Sumichrast of New Hope looks forward to the long weekend every year."We get the family together down here and we eat a lot of food, we get a lot of sun and we enjoy each other's company," said Sumichrast.In Sea Isle City, people took leisurely walks and enjoyed ice cream. Kathy Viola of University City doesn't even like to think about wrapping up the summer, she extends the holiday weekend every year."We don't leave until Tuesday so we beat the traffic we have an extra day from work!" she says.