Weekend Action: MLK Weekend celebrations, 'Swing' at the Kimmel and more

Matt O' Donnell zips around the region highlighting some top weekend activities for all ages.
SKY ON SWINGS
A free art installation is open at the Kimmel Center. Swing at the Kimmel is a new virtual reality experience in the Commonwealth Plaza. Guests are invited to experience the sensation of swinging combined with VR technology and imaginative designs. Swing at the Kimmel is open through February 24th. Dates and times
FIELD OF TULIPS EXPERIENCE
Get an early taste of spring at the Cherry Hill Mall, with its first indoor field of tulips experience. Shoppers can walk through 30,000 colorful tulips while learning about flowers and sustainability. Admission is free and proceeds from the sale of the flowers benefit the Food Bank of South Jersey. The field of tulips will be open Friday through Monday. Event info and times
SIXERS HOST THUNDER
The 76ers host the Oklahoma City Thunder Saturday afternoon. Tip-off is at 3:30 p.m. Buy Sixers tickets
LUNAR NEW YEAR FESTIVAL
The Penn Museum is getting a head start on the Lunar New Year with a festival Saturday. It features traditional Asian music, tangram workshops, martial arts, a traditional Lion Dance and more. Penn calendar
CELEBRATING MLK
The African American Museum in Philadelphia will hold a weekend of events celebrating the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. It kicks off on Friday with a free screening of the documentary, 'Whose Streets?' The museum will have a full day of family programming on Saturday. On Sunday there will be a jazz presentation with international vocalist and composer Ruth Naomi Floyd. Monday's highlights include a scavenger hunt and a visit from the Phillie Phanatic. AAMP Calendar
----------
Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Subscribe to our 6abc Community Newsletter: Text 6ABC to 22828 (Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.
Things to do around Philly during MLK weekend
6ABC WEEKEND ACTION
More 6abc Weekend Action
FAMILY & PARENTING
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories