Family of young girl killed by police gunfire in Delaware County settles civil suit for $11 million

The settlement also creates a citizens advisory board and mandates Sharon Hill police have more training on using of deadly force.

SHARON HILL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The family of 8-year-old Fanta Bility has settled its civil suit against the borough of Sharon Hill, Pennsylvania after the girl was killed by police gunfire at a high school football game back in 2021.

This settlement marks the end of the family's legal battle, but it's just the beginning of their mission to keep Fanta's memory alive and to prevent tragedies like the one that claimed her life.

Tenneh Kromah looked longingly at the slides and swings at Sharon Hill Park in Delaware County as she reminisced about her time there with her daughter.

"Fanta used to come to this park," said Kromah, speaking exclusively to Action News after the settlement was reached.

The mother's heartbreak is still evident.

"I'm so sad," she said.

READ | 'I miss my baby': Mother of Fanta Bility grieves 1 year after daughter killed by police

It's been two years since Fanta was killed. She was struck by a bullet on August 27, 2021, as Sharon Hill police - who were responding to the sound of gunshots - fired into a crowd leaving the Academy Park High School football game.

"The past two years have been so difficult for my aunt and I and everybody that has been affected in Delaware County," said Fanta's cousin, Siddiq Kamara.

The family settled for $11 million, which is the maximum amount of the borough's insurance policy.

The money, though, is not what matters most to Kromah.

"No amount of money will bring my daughter back," she said. "So if I could get my daughter, I (would) give the money back to get my daughter back."

The settlement also creates a citizens advisory board and mandates Sharon Hill police to have more training on the use of deadly force. It's something Fanta's family plans to push for state-wide.

"We also want to work on the legislation piece with our elected officials, regarding policies and training for police departments," said Kamara.

The mission to increase police training on the use of deadly force is one of the missions of The Fanta Bility Foundation, which will also serve to honor Fanta's memory and do charity work.

Fanta's family is also thinking of others who lost a loved one to police gunfire, such as Eddie Irizarry, who was killed by a Philadelphia police officer. A judge dismissed charges against that officer on Tuesday.

"Our family, we pray for their family," said Kamara. "We know what they're going through. We went through it two years ago."

Kamara works in law enforcement. He was in court as the three former officers accused in Fanta's death pleaded guilty to a lesser charge and received parole time.

The attorney for the three former Sharon Hill officers accused in the shooting death of Fanta Bility is asking for manslaughter charges to be dropped.

"My family and I, we truly appreciate everybody's continued support and prayers," he said, adding that the family has leaned on its faith over the past two years.

As part of the settlement, the Borough of Sharon Hill has also agreed to name a park after Fanta.

"We want to continue to keep her legacy and name alive," said Kamara, "and that's what we really want to focus on."