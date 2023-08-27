Family of Fanta Bility honors late daughter with new foundation, giving back to community

Sunday marks the second anniversary of the death of 8-year-old Fanta Bility, who was shot while leaving a football game at Academy High School in Delaware County.

MEDIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Sunday marks the second anniversary of the death of 8-year-old Fanta Bility, who was shot while leaving a football game at Academy High School in Delaware County.

Bility was hit by a stray bullet after three former Sharon Hill police officers fired into a crowd outside the game.

Her family is dedicated to keeping Bility's memory alive by helping other kids in the community and beginning a new foundation.

Bility's mother told Action News that there's not a day that goes by where she doesn't think about her daughter.

"Fanta is not there no more, so we have to do something for Fanta," said Tenneh Kromah, Bility's mother.

On the grim anniversary of Bility's death, her family did what they said she would do: give back to those in need.

Hundreds lined up in front of Sharon Hill Elementary School, where Bility once attended, as her family gave out over 300 book bags and school supplies.

"We want to make sure we work with policy changes dealing with police procedures and anything pertaining to officers in Delaware County," said Sheila Carter, a board chair with the Fanta Bility Foundation.

The three officers involved in Bility's death have all received five years probation with the first 11 months to be served on house arrest.

Bility's family says their work now is to prevent this tragedy from ever happening again.

"In the coming months, you'll see a lot more of what we're going to do, working with Harrisburg and things like that to not just put things on paper, but actually change laws," said Carter.

They also vow to make sure Bility's memory is never forgotten.

"Today is one of the days we are going to remember, we pulled this foundation in order to keep Fanta alive. We highly appreciate everybody present, the prayers, the community, everyone," said Abu Bility, Fanta's uncle.