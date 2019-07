Online clothing company releases jeans and speedos blend called 'Jeados'

Summer is around the corner, and if you haven't given a lot of thought to your swimwear, here's a little fashion news alert.Denim is really having a moment right now.An online clothing company called Shinesty is now selling a bathing suit for guys that looks like a pair of jeans, or at least part of a pair of jeans.They are called "Jeados", where jeans meet speedos.They aren't made of real denim, rather a polyester-spandex blend.They sell for about $40 and come in sets, in case you want to add a more modest pair.The company has a sense of humor, explaining the Jeados, "It is like eating a bag of chips in church. Everyone looks over at you with disgust, but deep down they want some too."