Popeyes releases new chicken sandwich-themed Christmas sweater

The definition of high-fashion is here: With the success of the Popeye's Chicken Sandwich, the cajun fast-food chain plans to tap into the ugly Christmas sweater market.

The ugly Christmas Sweater inspired by the sandwich features orange-and-white stripes, red Christmas trees, snowflakes and of course, the famous chicken sandwich.

The sweater -- costing $45-- is hot and ready on the UglyChristmasSweater website.

Ugly Christmas sweaters seem to be the new fashion for the season, and you can dominate parties by also donning Red Lobster's ugly Christmas sweater.

The sandwich went viral earlier this year after a Twitter feud, later named Chicken Wars, broke out between many fast-food chains debating who makes the best fried chicken sandwich.
