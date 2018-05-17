U.S. & WORLD

Strange Royal Wedding souvenirs offered ahead of the wedding

Strange Royal Wedding souvenirs offered ahead of the wedding. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on May 17, 2018. (WPVI)

A royal wedding always means some royally wacky merchandise to mark the occasion, and this event is no different.

From sort of creepy party masks, to Pez dispensers, and even a Harry air freshener -- that's mango scented, if you're interested.

You can invite a life-sized royal cutout to your watch party, or snack on Harry and Meghan's wedding rings breakfast cereal.

There will even soon be royal Markle-sparkle marijuana -- grown by one of Meghan's nephews.

However, if you really want to make a splash, an online company called Bags of Love is selling Harry and Meghan swimsuits.

They can be yours for $38 a pop.

fashionu.s. & worldRoyal WeddingMeghan Markleprince harryclothingbig talkers
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
