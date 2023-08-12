New photos show armored vehicles outside Philadelphia home during FBI investigation

A court-authorized investigation led FBI agents to close off a Philadelphia neighborhood on Friday night.

New pictures and videos obtained by Action News show the moment two armored vehicles surrounded the home.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A court-authorized investigation led FBI agents to close off a Philadelphia neighborhood on Friday night.

Chopper 6 was overhead as federal agents focused on a residence on the 5900 block of Woodbine Avenue in the city's Wynnefield section.

New pictures and videos obtained by Action News show the moment two armored vehicles surrounded the home.

SWAT members were also seen standing by armed with guns.

"Just taking boxes out, presumably evidence. Lots of agents. Lots and lots of agents," recalled David Hauck from Wynnefield.

The FBI will not provide information on the situation as the investigation is ongoing.

"The FBI is in that area conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity. As it relates to an ongoing matter, we're not able to provide further comment at this time," said an FBI spokesperson in a statement to Action News.

Action News was on the scene Friday night as agents removed boxes of presumed evidence, including guns, from inside the home.

Neighbors say FBI agents were on the scene for approximately 12 hours and that authorities had been patrolling the area for weeks, even months, before the incident.

There is no word yet on what the federal agents were looking for.

Neighbors say it was a frightening ordeal.

"The degree of the response, again I was out when it happened, but seeing the pictures, they had armored vehicles and so forth. Seems like the FBI was preparing to experience some violent response or something," said Hauck.

According to other residents in the area, a family has lived at the home for approximately 10 years.

One woman said she saw a man arrested and two minors detained.

"I heard them say, 'We have a warrant, come out.' After a while, the guy came out and they brought him out in his underwear," recalled the resident.