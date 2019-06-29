Federal Law Enforcement issue "alert" for the July 4th holiday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The FBI has issued a new warning ahead of the Fourth of July holiday, warning local law enforcement officials that terrorists could strike on Independence Day.But what makes this warning different is investigators making it clear that their concern is "domestic" terrorists.Ahead of the July 4th holiday, Department of Homeland Security, FBI and National Counterterrorism Center have issued an intelligence bulletin to law enforcement around the country warning that all types of terrorists could strike on the holiday.The bulletin, issued Wednesday and obtained by ABC News, is different than previous ones I've seen in that it prominently makes clear that "domestic" terrorists - inspired by white supremacy and other "domestic" issued - remain a threat. And note the reference to James Fields, who was sentenced just yesterday to life in prison for killing Heather Heyer at the "Unite the Right" rally in 2017.The bulletin, titled "Large Crowds at Independence Day Celebrations and Parades Present Attractive Targets for Violent Extremists," states: "The FBI, DHS, and NCTC are not aware of any specific, credible threats surrounding the upcoming Independence Day holiday, but note that previous attacks in the Homeland have happened with little to no warning."Action News checked in with Philadelphia Police, a spokesperson released this statement, "As always, we work with our partners at all levels of law enforcement, in assessing threats to our area. At this point, there are no credible threats to safety in our area for the Independence Day-related festivities."This weekend through the July fourth holiday draws thousands to Philadelphia with several large events including Wawa Welcome America events. CEO of Welcome America, Mike DelBene released this statement, "I have full faith in Philadelphia's men and women in uniform, who work hard every day to keep us safe. July 4th is no different. We're looking forward to a great festival."