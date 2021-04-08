Federal, Philadelphia officials announce 'All Hands on Deck' initiative to combat violence

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Local and federal authorities announced a coordinated effort on Thursday to push back against Philadelphia's epidemic of violent crime.The new partnership with the Philadelphia Police Department is called "All Hands on Deck." The announcement, made by Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams, comes as the city is on pace to hit 600 homicides in 2021."The violence in Philadelphia affects all of us, not just residents of the city - millions of people travel in and out for work, school, medical care and more. The mission of the federal agencies gathered here today is to keep our entire district safe in partnership with local authorities," Williams said.The partnership involves the FBI, ATF, DEA, Homeland Security, immigration and more.From adding agents as boots on the ground to new technology and information sharing, authorities say the effort is about tracking down violent criminals and putting them behind bars."I warn you, the moment you commit that violent crime, you will feel dread like never before because we are coming after you," said Williams.Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw welcomed the added resources, saying that she's long been calling for help from the federal partners."Our citizens, our children, and even our officers are being victimized as a result of the continued violence in the city. Enough is enough. The PPD and our federal partners recognize the gravity of the challenges that we face. We must continue to work together-citizens, police, and stakeholders - in order to make headway against the scourge of gun violence. We truly are in support of and need 'All Hands On Deck'," said Outlaw.Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner was informed about the initiative but was not invited to Thursday's announcement.