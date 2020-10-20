FedEx driver shot, critically injured in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A FedEx delivery driver was shot Tuesday morning in the Queen Village section of Philadelphia, police said.According to police, the shooting happened in the 800 block of South 3rd Street at about 11:55 a.m.The driver, who was approximately 30 years old, was shot once in the chest and once in the left leg, investigators said.He was taken by police to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital where is was listed in critical condition.One person has been arrested in connection with the shooting, police said.