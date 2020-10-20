FedEx driver shot, critically injured in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A FedEx delivery driver was shot Tuesday morning in the Queen Village section of Philadelphia, police said.

According to police, the shooting happened in the 800 block of South 3rd Street at about 11:55 a.m.

The driver, who was approximately 30 years old, was shot once in the chest and once in the left leg, investigators said.

He was taken by police to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital where is was listed in critical condition.

One person has been arrested in connection with the shooting, police said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiafedexcrimeshooting
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly may be entering 'dangerous period' with COVID: Official
As Pa., NJ cases rise, NY mulls changes to quarantine rules
Fall COVID-19 surge has arrived in Pennsylvania, US: Experts
Pennsylvania confirms its first positive COVID-19 cat
Obama to hold drive-in car rally for Biden in Philly
Melania Trump cancels campaign appearance, says she's not feeling well
Man shot, killed during attempted robbery in Strawberry Mansion
Show More
AccuWeather: Warm and a Bit Humid
Rush Limbaugh says his lung cancer is terminal
Activation scam targets streaming TV customers
Woman struck, killed by stray bullet while driving
4 arrested following carjacking in Hunting Park
More TOP STORIES News