FedEx driver shot during robbery, shootout in Philadelphia; suspect dead

A FedEx driver has been shot. 600 Unruh Avenue. @6abc pic.twitter.com/9lqrQyydOP — Bob Brooks (@BobBrooks6abc) December 18, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a robbery attempt that left a FedEx driver shot on Tuesday night.It happened around 7:10 p.m.Police say they found the FedEx driver suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach on the 6600 block of Oxford Avenue in the city's Lawndale section. The location where the victim was shot remains unclear.According to police, the FedEx driver was being robbed when there was a shootout between the driver and at least one suspect.Police say the driver went to a nearby ACME to get help after being shot. He was transported to an area hospital where he's expected to survive.Police confirm at least one suspect died in the shooting.No arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.