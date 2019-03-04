Feds charge suspect after woman's body found in trunk of car

EMBED </>More Videos

Feds charge Coleman with murder: as seen on Action News at noon, March 4, 2019

BOSTON --
A man who was arrested in Delaware after a Massachusetts woman's body was found in the trunk of his car now faces a federal charge.

U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Andrew Lelling announced Sunday that federal prosecutors would be taking the lead in the case against Louis D. Coleman III.

Lelling said the charge of kidnapping, resulting in death would make the 32-year-old Coleman eligible for the death penalty if convicted.

Jassy Correia, a 23-year-old who lived in Lynn, Massachusetts, was last seen on Feb. 24 leaving a Boston nightclub.

Coleman was later identified as a suspect and his apartment was searched by police in Providence, Rhode Island.

According to Lelling, after Coleman was pulled over Thursday by Delaware state police he said words to the effect of "she's in the trunk."

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
delaware newsmurderkidnapping
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
2 teens killed, driver injured in Bucks Co. crash
Police-involved shooting under investigation in New Hope
AccuWeather: Sunshine Returns
Missing 5-year-old and 8-year-old sisters found alive
Snowfall totals from around the region
Messy morning commute in Montco
COMMUTER ALERT: Service changes due to winter storm
City offices in Philadelphia are open Monday after snow hits region
Show More
Keith Flint, singer of The Prodigy, dies at 49
Marshalls to launch online store
Former Colorado Gov. Hickenlooper joins presidential race
Girl, 2, killed in crash involving car being chased by Chicago police
Heavy, wet snow, wintry mix hits Delaware, Lehigh Valleys
More News