Feds to probe sex abuse claims at New Jersey women's prison

TRENTON, N.J. --
The U.S. Department of Justice has started an investigation into reports of sexual abuse at a women's prison in New Jersey.

The probe will focus on the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women in Hunterdon County.

In the last two years, eight prison employees have been charged with sexually abusing inmates. Last week, a former senior officer at the prison was convicted of counts including sexual assault, criminal sexual contact, and official misconduct.

The federal investigation will review whether conditions at the prison violate inmates' constitutional rights.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
n.j. newsnew jersey newssex abuseprisonjail
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Show More
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
More News