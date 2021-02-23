Food drive helps workers impacted by COVID-19 pandemic

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- 6abc has partnered with Philabundance and the Garces Foundation to raise money for food workers impacted by the pandemic.
The need is great and that was on full display at a food drive in South Philadelphia Tuesday evening.
Now more than ever is the time to step up and help our neighbors.
"These are your neighbors. Get involved, it's the right thing to do," said Paul Muller, President of the Tri-State Toyota Dealers Association.
Are you a restaurant worker in need of assistance? Sign up here to be a recipient of this food drive.
Make your donation and learn more about how your money helps through Philabundance here.
CLICK HERE to learn more about Feed Our Food Workers
