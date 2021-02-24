PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- 6abc has partnered with Philabundance and the Garces Foundation to raise money for food workers impacted by the pandemic.
The need is great and that was on full display at a food drive in South Philadelphia on Tuesday evening.
Now more than ever is the time to step up and help our neighbors.
David Kelleher, president and owner of David Auto, helped to hand out boxes of food.
"I saw amazing people. I mean, people that you wouldn't think would be out here and I welled up," he said. "It really affected me, to be helping them in the way we were able to help them because off of this is great work."
Kelleher said he was so moved, he decided to double his donation.
"Let's hope that we feed a lot more people and get through this together," he said.
Are you a restaurant worker in need of assistance? Sign up here to be a recipient of this food drive.
Make your donation and learn more about how your money helps through Philabundance here.
CLICK HERE to learn more about Feed Our Food Workers
Feed Our Food Workers: Community comes together to help workers impacted by COVID-19 pandemic
FEED OUR FOOD WORKERS
