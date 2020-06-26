HAINESPORT, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A woman in Burlington County, New Jersey was rescued after falling off a dump truck and being buried in sand, officials said.
It happened around 8:30 a.m. Friday on Easton Way in Hainesport.
Fire crews were called to the scene for the report of a woman trapped.
Action News is told the dump truck was carrying sand to help with a pool being built at the home.
Firefighters were able to free the woman from the sand.
She was said to be conscious and was taken to a local hospital.
It is not clear at this time if the woman was a homeowner or one of the workers.
Woman freed after being trapped in sand in Burlington County
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More