Festivals beef up security, assure attendees of safety following South street mass shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The South Street mass shooting has sparked concerns for other events in Philadelphia, with many people on edge.

And as large events continue this weekend, the Philadelphia Flower show and Odunde Festival want to reassure attendees of their safety following last weekend's mass shooting on South Street.

"We have heavy metal scanners that scan for weapons, scan for anything. They work. They are the same ones they use down at Disney World," said Sam Lemheney, Chief of Shows and Events.

In 194 annual shows, organizers of the Flower Show say they've never had major incident.

Along with metal detectors, organizers say they'll also have a third party security team placed throughout the area, coupled with uniformed and undercover police officers.

And in it's 47th year, the Odunde Festival, which will be on South Street one week after the mass shooting, security measures will be the same as years before.
"We have not changed our plans. We have always put public safety first. We've always met with city officials to make sure everything is ok," said Oshunbumi Fernandez-West, CEO of Odunde Festival. "This is nothing new for us."

"Currently we don't think there is a need for more security right now because again we've always had the best there," she added.

The Philadelphia Flower show runs from June 11th through the 19th at FDR Park in South Philadelphia. The Odunde Festival is on Sunday, June 12th at 23rd and South Streets.
