Personal Finance

Cash assistance program for Philadelphia residents begins taking applications

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphians who are struggling financially because of the pandemic can apply for an emergency cash grant provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services.

The city is offering an Emergency Assistance Program for families with children who were working and experienced the loss of a job or income due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Families whose income is below 150 percent of the federal poverty level-about $2,700 a month for a family of three-are eligible.

Families that qualify will be able to get a one-time grant of approximately $400-$1,200, based on their family size.

EMBED More News Videos

Philadelphians who are struggling financially because of the pandemic can apply for an emergency cash grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services beginning Monday.



"Too many Philadelphians struggle to keep afloat financially even in normal times," said Mayor Kenney. "This virus simply cannot be allowed to become a terrible tipping point that leaves people hungry or without shelter. This emergency help is available now if you are someone who has had trouble applying for unemployment-or if you are waiting for your unemployment to come through. This state program is limited-both in size and duration-but I am certain that every bit of assistance can make a huge difference."

Applications will be accepted starting Monday and will continue to be taken through June 12 or until all funds are expended.

Residents can apply online or call BenePhilly at 1 (833) 373-5868.

COVID-19 CASES IN PHILADELPHIA

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health announced 330 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 novel coronavirus in Philadelphia on Sunday, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 18,211.

The Department of Public Health again noted clusters of positive cases in congregate settings, including nursing homes, behavioral health facilities, and the Department of Prisons. No additional inmates have tested positive. The current total of positive cases at correctional facilities is 12.

The Department of Public Health confirmed three additional fatalities in Philadelphia. This brings the number of residents who have succumbed to the virus in Philadelphia to 894. Of the 894 total deaths, 471 (53%) were long-term care facility residents.

The Department of Public Health reports 827 patients with COVID-19 are currently being treated in Philadelphia hospitals, with a total of 1,562 people hospitalized in the region (including Philadelphia).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financephiladelphiacoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Wolf: 'Cowardly' counties 'choosing to desert' virus fight
Rite Aid expands testing to include asymptomatic patients
Study: Virus death toll in NYC worse than official tally
Watch 'Rise Up New York!' Virtual Telethon here tonight
AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy, Spotty Showers Today
Princeton has 1st black valedictorian in university's 274-year history
Fmr. Philadelphia mayor calls for city apology in MOVE bombing
Show More
Bucks Co. officials press Wolf's office to move up reopening date
'Seinfeld' actor and legendary comedian Jerry Stiller dies
Masks now required at PHL
19 year old shot while getting into car: Police
Speeding driver causes fiery crash on I-495: Police
More TOP STORIES News