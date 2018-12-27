PERSONAL FINANCE

Delaware lottery prizes remain unclaimed, tickets about to expire

Delaware lottery prizes remain unclaimed, tickets about to expire.

If you bought lottery tickets within the last year in Delaware, you might want to check them.

Someone is holding onto a lottery ticket worth $59,000 and it's about to expire.

It was from a multi-win lottery drawn on December 29th, 2017 and the winner only has a year to claim it.

That winning ticket was purchased at Redner's Warehouse Market in Dover.

A Mega Millions ticket worth $10,000 expires on January 2nd.

It was sold at the Shore Stop 266.

