Delaware lottery prizes remain unclaimed, tickets about to expire

If you bought lottery tickets within the last year in Delaware, you might want to check them.Someone is holding onto a lottery ticket worth $59,000 and it's about to expire.It was from a multi-win lottery drawn on December 29th, 2017 and the winner only has a year to claim it.That winning ticket was purchased at Redner's Warehouse Market in Dover.A Mega Millions ticket worth $10,000 expires on January 2nd.It was sold at the Shore Stop 266.