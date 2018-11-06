U.S. & WORLD

Grandmother wins Powerball jackpot of $343.9M

EMBED </>More Videos

Grandmother wins powerball jackpot of $343.9 Million. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on November 6, 2018.

By SCOTT McFETRIDGE
CLIVE, Iowa --
After hearing someone from Iowa had won half of a nearly $700 million Powerball jackpot, Lerynne West couldn't find the ticket she'd bought the day before so asked her sister to check her pickup truck.

There it was, on the pickup floor - a scrap of paper worth a share of $688 million.

The win was a shock to the single mom, who struggled to persuade her three daughters and other relatives that it was for real.

"Nobody believed me," West said Monday after submitting her winning ticket at lottery headquarters in suburban Des Moines. "They thought I was crazy."

West will share the $688 million jackpot drawn Oct. 27 with someone who bought the other winning ticket in New York City but hasn't claimed the prize.

West took the cash option, which will pay her an immediate $198.1 million, minus taxes.

West, 51, said she dreamed of winning a jackpot, but "once you have won, you realize the responsibility and the impact you can make, and all the frivolity goes out the window."

She said she'll give some to her daughters and other relatives, ensure her six grandchildren can have college educations and set up the Callum Foundation, where people in need can seek financial help. Halting briefly to hold back tears, West said the foundation was named after a grandson born prematurely in April who lived only one day.

West said she grew up in a "very humble family" with seven siblings in Iowa and knows what it's like to struggle financially. She worked in corn and soybean fields as a teenager, didn't graduate from high school but earned a GED diploma and took night classes to get a college degree in human resources in 2006.

She worked at a health insurance organization until winning the jackpot. "Currently, I'm retired," she said.

She plans to buy a new house and replace her car, a Ford Fiesta with 142,000 miles (228,500 kilometers) "that people have beat up."

West bought the ticket in Redfield, a community of 800 people about 30 miles (50 kilometers) west of Des Moines. "I played the lottery twice a week, when I had the money to do it," she said.

West and the buyer of a ticket at a Manhattan deli overcame odds of 292.2 million to one to win the Powerball.

The drawing came only four day after someone won a $1.54 billion Mega Millions jackpot, the second-largest lottery prize ever. That ticket was sold in South Carolina and hasn't been claimed.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financeu.s. & worldpowerballlottery
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Uber driver charged after teen dies following car surfing fall
Amazon mum on reports it will split new headquarters
Facebook blocks 115 accounts ahead of US midterm elections
Duncan Hines recalls popular cake mixes because of salmonella fears
More u.s. & world
PERSONAL FINANCE
2 winning tickets sold for $750 million Powerball jackpot
Powerball lottery jackpot at $750M for drawing Saturday
Powerball Results: No winner, jackpot swells to $750M
Mega Millions: Here's why we may never know who won
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after deadly 3-vehicle crash
Election Day 2018: Find your polling place and voting hours
Troubleshooters: How to stop harassing robocalls and earn money
AccuWeather: Brief, But Strong Storms Possible This Afternoon
Residents are watching the Bucks Co. battle for the House
Facebook blocks 115 accounts ahead of US midterm elections
Election Freebies: Vote, then get free fries, ice cream, more
Uber driver charged after teen dies following car surfing fall
Show More
Duncan Hines recalls popular cake mixes because of salmonella fears
DA: Parkesburg mom pushed daughter down steps, killing her
Vandals damage Philadelphia Inquirer building
Body of mayor killed in Afghanistan arrives at Dover AFB
Philly officials: Use cell phone, not landline to call 911
More News